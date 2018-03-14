Bone defect rules Mitchell Santner out of IPL for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will miss the services of Mitchell Santner in the upcoming IPL season as the New Zealand all-rounder has been ruled out of action for about nine months due to a bone defect in his knee.

Santner was on Wednesday omitted from his country's Test team after scans showed he needed surgery. New Zealand Cricket said Santner felt some discomfort while playing and scans showed a "bone defect" had deteriorated.

The in-form Santner had been picked by CSK during the IPL auctions for Rs 50 lakh and was expected to play a key role in the team.

"It is too early to decide now. We will take a call on the replacement for Santner in due course after consulting with the head coach (Stephen Fleming) and captain (MS Dhoni)," a CSK official told PTI.