BOOM! Glenn Maxwell hits incredible reverse-sweep six against Imad Wasim – Watch Video
Maxwell was second highest top scorer for the hosts after David Warner's incredible knock of 130 runs off 119 balls.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 13:57
New Delhi: Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell registered a quick-fire knock of 78 runs against Pakistan as the hosts put 353 runs on board. Maxwell was second highest top scorer for the hosts after David Warner's incredible knock of 130 runs off 119 balls.
During the match, as the Aussies attempted to increase momentum, Maxwell scored an incredible reverse-sweep six against Imad Wasim.
A bagful of dropped chances by the visitors helped Steve Smith and Co. put a big total on board. Pakistan, meanwhile, were 59/1 after first 8 overs. (COVERAGE)
First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 13:57
