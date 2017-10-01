Born without a left arm, Gurudas Raut hopes to impress Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Differently-abled Indian cricketer Gurudas Raut, who was born without a left arm, has been bowling as a net bowler whenever Team India visits Nagpur.

He once clean bowled Sachin Tendulkar in the nets, faced the bowling of Irfan Pathan, and took catches off David Miller’s bat.

"I remember people used to mock, threaten and bully me, and over everything, question how I would be a cricketer with a left arm. Well, today I am what I am. I used to hear comments like ‘You’re handicapped. Stay safe or else you’ll lose your other hand as well.’ It took me some time, but I realised they wouldn't ever stop and it’s better if I don't pay heed to their remarks," Raut told Hindustan Times.

"One day I was standing next to the Reshimbagh cricket ground (a local club) where the batsman had hit a six and the ball was going to hit us. I was sipping tea with my friend. With no alternative, I had to throw the cup away and catch the ball one-handed. That was my introduction to leather-ball cricket. I didn’t even know there were official teams for people like us back then. Uttam Mishra, my sir, got me enrolled in a club. There, the coach provided me with necessary equipment."

Raut made it to the Maharashtra team in 2006 and hasn’t looked back since. From collecting individual laurels to leading the side against Pakistan away from home and winning the ODI series 3-0 and a one-off T20, Raut has cashed in on his opportunities.

Currently vice-captain of his side, Raut trains for two-three hours daily and spends as much time working out in the gym.

Raut hopes to meet Virat Kohli and Co at the ground and send down a few deliveries in the nets.