Bowlers shine once again as Hyderabad go top of 2018 IPL table

Hyderabad once again proved their bowling prowess as they beat Rajasthan by 11 runs on Sunday to go top of the 2018 IPL standings.

Coming into the match having successfully defended 132 and 118 in their previous two matches, the Hyderabad bowlers once again came into their own and restricted the hosts - in pursuit of 152 - to 140/6 in 20 overs to claim the contest and top spot on the table.

Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane did his best with a 53-ball 65* but couldn't take his team over the line for a fourth defeat in seven matches. Fast bowler Siddarth Kaul was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad with figures of 2/23. Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Basil Thampi and Sandeep Sharma took one wicket each.

Earlier in the match after Hyderabad decided to bat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan's Krishnappa Gowtham impressed not a little. In Rajasthan's last match against Mumbai, Gowtham had smashed 33 not out off 11 balls towards the end of the match to pull off a great heist and on Sunday against Hyderabad again proved his indispensability, although this time with the ball.

The visitors' top-order came into its own with opener Alex Hales and No.3 Kane Williamson scoring 45 and 63 respectively. However, both found it difficult to get going against Gowtham and Hales even fell to him.

The off-spinner finished with an IPL-best 2/18 in his four overs to help Rajasthan get back into the contest as SRH finished their innings on 151/7. Ten of his 24 deliveries were dots, highlighting his dominance a great deal.

He broke the second-wicket 92-run stand between Hales and Williamson and SRH's innings kind of fell apart after that as they couldn't get the late flourish they so desperately needed.

Another Rajasthan bowler, Jofra Archer too had a great day at the office as he returned 3/26 to build on Gowtham's work.

However, as it turned out later, the Hyderabad total proved just enough to see off the hosts. It was SRH's sixth win in eight matches.