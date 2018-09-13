Boxers Sarita Devi, Mary Kom storm into semis, assured of medals in Polish tourney

Indian pugilist Sarita Devi stormed into the semifinal round, assuring a podium finish at the 13th International Silesian Women’s Boxing Championship in Gliwice, Poland. MC Mary Kom was awarded direct entry into the semis.

Sarita thrashed Czech Republic’s Alena Czechy 5-0 in the 60 kg category on Wednesday. The former world champion and Asian Games bronze-medallist will take on Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova in the semifinals.

Earlier, Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, got a direct entry into the 48 kg light flyweight semis owing to a small draw in the 48 kg category. The Asian Games gold medallist will be in action after missing the recent Jakarta games due to fitness issues.

Meanwhile, India’s Ritu Grewal also assured a medal after a 4-1 win over Russia’s Svetlana Rosja in the 51kg bout. However, Seema Poonia (+81 kg), Pwilao Basumatary (64 kg) and Shashi Chopra (57 kg) were knocked out of the tourney.

Seema and Basumatary lost 5-0 to Kazakhstan’s Lazzat Kungeibayeva and Poland’s Natalia Barbusinska respectively, while Shashi Chopra had to bow out after losing to England’s Anglia Chapmen (unanimous verdict).

