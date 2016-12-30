Boxing Day Test: Pakistan fined for slow over rates in Melbourne
Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 39 runs. Third and final Test stars on Tuesday at Sydney.
New Delhi: Nothing's going right for Pakistan cricket team touring Australia. After losing the Boxing Day Test in most unexpected way, Misbah-ul-Haq & Co have been fined for a slow over-rate by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.
It's ruled that Pakistan be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration. Under ICC regulations, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.
Accordingly, Misbah was fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players received 20 percent fines.
Earlier today, Pakistan collapsed to lose the Melbourne Test by an innings and 18 runs to Australia on the final day.
