Boxing Day Test: Pakistan jersey with MS Dhoni's name rocks Melbourne

Despite the trouble relationship between India and Pakistan, fans from either side of the border continue to show their love and respect to rivals players.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 17:14
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A Pakistani fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the unexpected hero in Melbourne when he turned on the third day of Boxing Day Test wearing a shirt with Indian skipper's name on it.

In response to Pakistan's first innings total of 443/9 declared, hosts Australia have put on 278 for the loss of two wickets at the end of Day 3. Opener David Warner scored a brilliant 144 off 143 balls, which included 17 fours and a six.

But Warner was forced to share the limelight with the Pakistani fan.

Recently, an Indian cricket fan of Shahid Afridi in Assam was arrested for wearing a Pakistan jersey while playing a local cricket match.

And early this year, a Pakistani fan of Virat Kohli was detained for flying Indian tri-colour in celebration of India's win in Australia.

Dhoni will return to international cricket action this January, when the India-England series resume after the Christmas break.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 17:14

