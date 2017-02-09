Breaking News: Virender Sehwag just 'discovered' Arjun in Australia

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag was conspicuously missing from the commentary box during the historic one-off India-Bangladesh Test which started on Thursday in Hyderabad. And his fans raised a hue and cry from their favourite cricketer-turn-commentator's vanishing act.

No worries, the former Indian opener was busy at his home, spending time his his kids. Yes, that's what tweeted today. Or it seemed?

Bhai I m at home n enjoying with kids . U enjoy the Vijay Kohli n @jatinsapru show https://t.co/sfhdxupAs6 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 9, 2017

Earlier today, Sehwag announced the discovery of an Australian Arjun. Just like the hero in the Indian epic Mahabharata, the "ability to hit his spot and target was incredible" for this modern day Arjun too.

It seemed, Viru was in some expedition Down Under, and his being at home can be read as a brilliant ruse from the Nawab of Najafgarh.

By the way, today is Aussie great Glenn McGrath's 47th birthday. And Sehwag, who had shared many memorable moments with the 'Pigeon' as rivals, was one of the first persons to wish him on the special day.

Happy Birthday @glennmcgrath11 , a man whose ability to hit his spot and target was incredible.#AustralianArjun pic.twitter.com/KPOOWMDTMe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 9, 2017

For the uninitiated, McGrath is regarded as the greatest ever fast bowler. He has taken 949 international wickets (563 in 124 Tests, 381 in 250 ODIs and 5 in 2 T20Is).

He retired in 2007.