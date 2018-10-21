हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
English Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray ''much better'' after hospital visit

Players are allowed to return six days after head injuries if treatment and scans prove satisfactory, which would make the 35-year-old eligible to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.  

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@OfficialBHAFC

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray thanked hospital staff and said he was "much better" on Sunday after a sickening clash of heads in the Premier League match at Newcastle United that left him unconscious.

"He was out cold and we were worried he might have swallowed his tongue but he came round very quickly," said a club spokesman.

"Feeling much better this morning after yesterday`s events," Murray tweeted.

Players are allowed to return six days after head injuries if treatment and scans prove satisfactory, which would make the 35-year-old eligible to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday as he chases his 100th goal for the club. 

Murray's presence will certainly act as much-needed encouragement for Brighton and Hove Albion who will be looking to ensure confident performances in the upcoming fixures with the EPL all set to enter the busines end.   

