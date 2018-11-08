Bubble most famous people slip into: Harsha Bhogle takes on Virat Kohli for asking fan to 'leave India'

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has reacted to Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s statement on a fan lauding Australian and English cricketers. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the commentator said that Kohli’s statement “is reflection of bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into”.

Bhogle criticised Kohli over the latter’s angry reaction to a fan calling an Indian batsman “overrated”, saying that “famous people must try hard to prevent it (bubble) from forming”.

“Virat Kohli's statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming,” tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

“That is also why contrary opinions are frowned upon. Power and fame tend to attract those people who agree with you and reinforce your opinion because they benefit from proximity to fame and power,” he said in another tweet.

In a video posted on the Indian captain’s newly-launched mobile app, Kohli had reacted angrily to a comment from a cricket enthusiast on social media. Kohli had said, “Okay, I don't think you should live in India then? you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

The firebrand cricket said the same after reading out the fan's message, which said, “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

Kohli had launched his own application named ‘Virat Kohli Official App’ on the occassion of his birthday. Posting a video on Twitter about the app, Kohli had said, "Every year you guys send so much birthday love! Time for me to return the love with some added sweetener for Diwali."