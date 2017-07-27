close
CAB announce cash award of Rs 10 lakh for Jhulan Goswami

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 22:22
CAB announce cash award of Rs 10 lakh for Jhulan Goswami

 Kolkata: Indian women's team pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami will be felicitated with awards to the tune of Rs 10 lakh at the Cricket Association of Bengal Annual Awards function on August 8.

"The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) will be coming and we will felicitate Jhulan in a big way," CAB president Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

"We are finalising the details but the cash awards will be in the tune of Rs 10," a top CAB official, who did not wish to be quoted told PTI today.

Jhulan and Co, who lost the World Cup final to England by nine runs, were today felicitated in New Delhi and the Bengal pacer will be touching base in the evening tomorrow.

The CAB meanwhile named Kalyan Chowdhury, who would join Devang Gandhi, Arup Bhattacharya and Madan Ghosh as senior Bengal selectors.

