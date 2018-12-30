Cameron Bancroft fails with bat on return from ball-tampering ban

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft`s return from a ball-tampering ban proved to be short lived after he was dismissed for just two runs for the Perth Scorchers in the domestic `Big Bash` Twenty20 competition at Launceston on Sunday.

Bancroft was banned from international, state and Big Bash cricket for nine months by Cricket Australia for his role in the massive ball-tampering scandal that took place during a third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March, which also led to a year-long bans for former Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

The 26-year-old found himself called into action earlier than expected, with the Scorchers struggling on 16 for three in the fourth over against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Australian media reported that parts of the Tasmanian crowd erupted in a chorus of boos when Bancroft was announced as the incoming batsman.

Facing fast bowler Riley Meredith, Bancroft clipped the first ball off his pads for two runs. He blocked the second delivery, before edging the third to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade as the Scorchers fell to 19-4.

Bancroft will have a chance to earn an Australian Test recall when he resumes as a top-order batsman for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield domestic tournament in February.

