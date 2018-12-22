Cameron Bancroft opens up about life after ball-tampering scandal

Tainted batsman Cameron Bancroft has revealed how he got engaged in teaching yoga and community service after being imposed a nine-month suspension by Cricket Australia for his involvement in massive ball-tampering scandal during the team’s Test series in South Africa in March.

In an emotional letter, published in the West Australian newspaper addressing himself, Bancroft spoke about how choosing life teaching yoga over playing cricket changed his life in the last few months.

“I write this letter to you while onboard QF772 to Melbourne on December 18, 2018. You are not playing yet but you are excited to be travelling with your Scorchers teammates. And while you do not look that different, on the inside you are a vastly different man to the bloke who made that mistake in South Africa," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Bancroft's letter as saying.

“You know you cannot say sorry enough, but actually it is time you allow your cricket to be about what you have learnt and use this opportunity to make a great impact," he further wrote as he talks about how he coped with those early days after the events in Newlands.

The 26-year-old further said that he has learned to accept that people would judge him and call him `cheat`.

“Many people will judge you as a cheat, but that is OK. Always love and respect everyone. You will love those people because you forgive them. Just like you’re going to forgive yourself,” he wrote.

Bancroft also reflected on how he once considered dedicating his life to teaching yoga and giving up cricket after taking a training course in Melbourne in September.

“The simple mistake of doing something because you were wanting to fit in had come at a huge cost. Yoga will teach you how to be true to yourself,” the Australian batsman said.

Bancroft also revealed that his defining moment during his nine-month suspension was when he missed Western Australia’s pre-season trip to Brisbane, making him feel that he would never be able to play cricket again.

“Until you are able to acknowledge that you are Cameron Bancroft, the person who plays cricket as a profession, and not Cameron Bancroft the cricketer, you will not be able to move forward. This will become a defining moment for you," he further wrote.

Besides Bancroft, former skipper Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner were handed year-long bans from international cricket and Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield and Big Bash League for their role in scandal that sent shock waves across the cricket world.

While Smith and Warner`s bans will be lifted at the end of March, Bancroft`s suspension is all set to expire on December 29 and he is likely to make a return with BBL.