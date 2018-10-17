Can Ravindra Jadeja break legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's record against West Indies?

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja can potentially script history in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, by picking 15 wickets, overtaking legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev who has picked 43 wickets in 42 matches against the same opposition.

Dev is currently India's highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format of the game against the West Indies having picked 43 wickets at an economy rate of 3.62, with a four-wicket haul to his credit.

Anil Kumble, who is hailed as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, occupies the second spot with 41 wickets while fellow spinner Harbhajan Singh is placed third on the list with 33 wickets.

Fast bowlers Ajit Agarkar and Javagal Srinath round off the top five with 32 and 31 wickets respectively. Jadeja is the next name on the list, having picked 29 wickets in 19 matches so far against the Carribean based cricket team.

The 29-year-old spinner emerged as a match-winner for India in the Asia Cup with the Men-in-Blue lifting the trophy for a record 7th time.

Jadeja finished as one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, striking with the ball at crucial intervals after making a comeback following a gap of 480 days.

He was extremely effective against the West Indies in the 2-0 whitewash at home during the recently concluded Test series as well, providing valuable support to fast-bowler Umesh Yadav.

Having tasted success against the Windies in the longer format, he will be looking to push on and ensure more of the same during the upcoming ODI series as well.