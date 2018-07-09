हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dane Van Niekerk

Captain of South African women's cricket team marries teammate

While love bloomed off the cricket field, both van Niekerk and Kapp have been strong performers on the pitch and have several achievements to their respective credit.

Captain of South African women&#039;s cricket team marries teammate
Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp show boundaries are best left behind in cricket fields. (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

In a love story straight from the middle of the cricket pitch, Dane van Niekerk - captain of South Africa's national women's cricket team - tied the knot with Marizanne Kapp, her teammate and a fast-bowling all-rounder of immense repute.

In what is only the second instance of same-sex cricketers getting married - after New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu took the vows, both van Niekerk and Kapp were a picture of delight during the picture-perfect sunny wedding ceremony. Kapp even took to Instagram to let fans and followers stay updated with what surely is the start of their most important innings together.

While love bloomed off the cricket field, both van Niekerk and Kapp have been strong performers on the pitch and have several achievements to their respective credit. While both cricketers made their international debut within two days of each other, van Niekerk has featured in 1 Test, 95 ODIs and 68 T20Is. She has seven fifties in ODIs and her legbreak has helped her claim 125 wickets. She has also been prolific in T20Is with nine fifties and 49 wickets to her credit. Kapp is equally capable on the field and has featured in a Test, 93 ODIs and 62 T20Is. She has one century and six fifties in T20Is while has claimed 99 and 48 wickets in both formats, respectively.

Besides their international duties, both van Niekerk and Kapp have been part of Sidney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League and feature high up in international rankings - especially in the shortest format of the game.

Tags:
Dane Van NiekerkMarizanne KappSouth Africa Cricket

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close