Captain turns host: Delhi boy Virat Kohli takes team out for dinner at his restaurant

New Delhi: In his hometown here for the opening T20I of the series against New Zealand, captain Virat Kohli turned into host and took his team out for dinner at his restaurant, 'Nueva', where the boys also celebrated Shikhar Dhawan's marriage anniversary by cutting a cake.

Kohli, Dhwan, Akshar Patel and some of the fans posted images from the get-together on social media, where Team India was seen enjoying a good meal before getting down to business with the first T20I at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Wednesday.

"Had great nite at Nueva resturant with boys lastnite @virat.kohli @rahulkl .Loved the food and service. Thanks for celebrating my anniversary," Dhawan posted this message on his Instagram along with an image.

Had great nite at Nueva resturant with boys lastnite @virat.kohli @rahulkl .Loved the food and service. Thanks for celebrating my anniversary. A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Kohli reserved sharing images from the dinner for a day later, as he tweeted on Wednesday wishing Dhawan on his marriage anniversary and the Indian opener thanked in reply.

Thanks bro — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 1, 2017

"Enjoyed a brilliant meal at Nueva restaurant last night in Delhi. Nice food, my favourite was Cold Pizza. Recommend a visit," tweeted Patel

Some of the fans who happened to catch a glimpse of their stars in the restaurant also shared images.

[PICS]: @imVkohli along with teammates at Nueva Restaurant, Delhi Yesterday!pic.twitter.com/oYdC69ECdJ — Virat kohli (@Virat_Official) October 31, 2017

When India take on New Zealand on Wednesday, it will also be the farewell match for another Delhi boy Ashish Nehra, who has decided to hang up his boots. India will like to give him a victorious-sendoff by registering their maiden T20I win over the Kiwis.

India have never beaten NZ in a T20I in five matches between the two teams so far.