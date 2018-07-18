हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

Captain Virat Kohli blames inconsistency in the team for ODI series loss

After India lost 1-2 in the ODI series to England on Tuesday, Captain Virat Kohli admits that the team needs to answer quite a few questions and rectify the errors.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Captain Virat Kohli believes the team needs to rectify the errors and learn from the One Day International series loss to England. Speaking after the match, Kohli admitted that England had complete command and control over batting, bowling and fielding.  "England were really clinical with the ball and with the bat and in the field so they thoroughly deserved to win today," he said.

He accepted that Indian team cannot rely on just one skill to win the game as they eye the 2019 World Cup. "We have got 15-16 games. We have to get our act right and get the balance of the side really powerful and strong and make sure we are not over-reliant on one skill. [All] three skills have to come along together and have consistent performances and that is what we are striving for as a team," he added.

Believing that the team will learn from matches like these, the Indian skipper said, "All these series and all these loses will tell us exactly what we need to work on and the things we need to rectify." The team, as a whole, has quite a few questions to answer and needs to work on improving its skills in the field, the Indian captain admitted.

Commenting on how England played a clinical game, the Indian captain believes that consistency is the key.

This is the first bilateral ODI series that India lost under Kohli's captaincy. The third ODI saw some outstanding performances from Joe Root and David Willey while the touring team struggled to cope up with England's strategy. Kohli believes that series and loss like these will help them observe where to improve the performance.

India will now play a five-match Test series against England, due to start on August 1, where Kohli wants the English team to come up with "tough cricket", "It is going to be a hard-fought series with two quality sides," he added.

