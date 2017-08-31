Captain Virat Kohli hails India's clinical win over Sri Lanka in 4th ODI

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday hailed India's clinical 168-run win against hosts Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI match of the ongoing series in Colombo.

"It was a good game for us. We spoke about not getting complacent at any stage and today was a clinical performance," Kohli said after the match.

The skipper himself scored a brilliant hundred (131 off 96 balls), his 29th in this format. He and opener Rohit Sharma posted a 219-run stand for the second wicket after the early departure of in-form Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit Sharma also scored a hundred (104 off 88 balls).

Kohli was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant knock. But he said that it a good toss to win, which allowed India to post a big total.

"We wanted to bat first because we hadn't batted first in the three games. The wicket was amazing to bat on. It was a good toss to win, we put up a good score and it was very difficult for the opposition to maintain that required run rate."

The skipper also said that there will be more experiment in the playing XI in the next match too. Today, India made three changes, giving international debut to pacer Shardul Thakur, and bringing Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey.

"We've given opportunities to three new guys. They will get another opportunity. Batting order is flexible and we can experiment depending on the situation of the game," he added.

India thus extend the lead in the five-match series to 4-0 with the fifth and final encounter scheduled for Sunday (September 3) at the same venue. It will be followed by a lone T20I match.