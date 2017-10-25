Captain Virat Kohli hails Team India, heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Delhi: An elated Virat Kohli on Wednesday hailed India's fighting spirit after their six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI match in Pune.

New Zealand, presented with a rare chance to win an ODI series in India, opted to bat first after winning the toss even as the pitch curator controversy threatened the overshadow the crucial encounter.

Led by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India dismissed the Kiwis for a below-par 230. Bhuvi took three wickets, while Bumrah and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal contributed with two wickets each.

Kohli picked out the pacers for special praise and said that both the bowlers have come of age.

"Bowlers were really clinical today and fielders as well. Both those guys (Kumar and Bumrah) are coming along nicely. They know they are going to start more often than not.

"Today, with the wicket being slow, it was heartening to see them getting wickets in conventional ways," said Kohli after the win.

Skipper also gave Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik credit for their knocks.

Dhawan, opening with Rohit Sharma, scored 68 off 84 balls, while Karthik hit the winning runs, scoring 64 off 92.

"Dhawan has been playing really well. He's striking the ball really well. He's pretty confident at the moment. Dinesh as well, getting some crucial runs for himself as well as the team."

Kohli also said that India are looking forward the series decider.

"I look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back before this game, and we have bounced back here today. Would look to play similar sort of cricket in Kanpur as well," added Kohli.

India lost the first match in Mumbai by a similar margin. The series decider will be played in Kanpur on Sunday.