Celebrity Clasico: MS Dhoni steals the show as All Heart beat All Stars - In pics

Mumbai: Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni dominated the Celebrity Clasico match as Virat Kohli-led All Hearts beat Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars team 7-3 on Sunday in Mumbai.

Dhoni, 38, produced a stunning free-kick to beat filmstars' goalkeeper Mark Robinson and open the scoring at Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex. It was followed by another strike as he completed a double.

India cricket captain Kohli played his part but leading the chorus with relentless running. Besides scoring, he also danced as part of a goal celebration.

Here are photos from the match:

Last year the match had ended in a 2-2 draw. But this year, All Heart have clearly shown their domination. They were leading 4-2 inside the 70th minute.

Squads:

All Heart FC: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohan Bopanna, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahl, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, S Badrinath, Sreejest P, Pawan Negi, Digvijay Rawat, Anup Sridhar, Anirudh Srikanth, Mangaldas.

All Stars FC: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Leander Paes, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, Arman Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Nishant Mehra, Sachin joshi, Jim Sarbh, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Aadar jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Harpreet Baweja, Shashank Khaitan.