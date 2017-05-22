close
Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail or Umar Amin to replace 'unfit' Umar Akmal, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan will begin their campaign when they lock horns with India in their first match of the Champions Trophy on June 4.

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 16:13
Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail or Umar Amin to replace &#039;unfit&#039; Umar Akmal, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Karachi: Inzamam-ul-Haq, chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has revealed that left-handed batsmen Umar Amin and Haris Sohail are under consideration to replace middle-order batsman Umar Akmal in the national squad for the Champions Trophy, beginning June 1 in England and Wales.

Earlier, Akmal was recalled from England and has been removed from the Champions Trophy after he failed to clear two fitness tests during the eight-team tournament`s preparation camp in Birmingham.

"Umar was not able to pass two fitness tests so he is being sent back from England. He needs to focus more on his fitness now," the Express Tribune quoted Inzamam as saying.

Reflecting on his replacement, Inzamam said that Amin and Haris had performed well in the domestic circuit and that they are most likely to replace Akmal in the squad."Amin and Haris have performed well in the domestic circuit and that is why their names are under consideration to replace Umar," Inzamam said.

The Men in Green will begin their campaign when they lock horns with arch-rivals India in their first match of the Champions Trophy on June 4 in Birmingham, England.

Umar AkmalIndia vs PakistanChampions Trophy 2017cricket news

