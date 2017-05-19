close
Champions Trophy: 'BCCI not Gambhir about selection,' Twitterati express anger on Dinesh Karthik's inclusion

While there might be other names being considered favourites on IPL form, Karthik's selection seems to be a result of his strong domestic performance.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 11:16
Champions Trophy: &#039;BCCI not Gambhir about selection,&#039; Twitterati express anger on Dinesh Karthik&#039;s inclusion

New Delhi: Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been called up to India`s squad for next month`s Champions Trophy, as a replacement of injured Manish Pandey, confirmed the BCCI said on Thursday.

Pandey, who was included in the 15-man squad announced by the Indian board, sustained a left-side strain during a practice session with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kathik, along with Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were named in the 5-man stand-by list and as the news of an injury to Pandey broke, the selectors were quick to name replacement in the form of the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman.

Seeing Raina, who was also on stand-by, miss out on a spot as well as Gautam Gambhir, based on strong IPL performance – Twitterati didn't held back their frustration.

While there might be other names being considered favourites on IPL form, Karthik's selection seems to be a result of his strong domestic performance.

He was part of India`s 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad and has been in strong form on the domestic circuit this year. Not just that, he was the second-highest run scorer for his IPL team Gujarat Lions, scoring 361 runs.

India begin their Group B campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Birmingham on June 4.

Champions TrophyGautam GambhirSuresh RainaDinesh KarthikTwitterBCCIindian cricket teamCT 2017

