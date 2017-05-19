Champions Trophy: 'BCCI not Gambhir about selection,' Twitterati express anger on Dinesh Karthik's inclusion

New Delhi: Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been called up to India`s squad for next month`s Champions Trophy, as a replacement of injured Manish Pandey, confirmed the BCCI said on Thursday.

Pandey, who was included in the 15-man squad announced by the Indian board, sustained a left-side strain during a practice session with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kathik, along with Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were named in the 5-man stand-by list and as the news of an injury to Pandey broke, the selectors were quick to name replacement in the form of the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman.

Seeing Raina, who was also on stand-by, miss out on a spot as well as Gautam Gambhir, based on strong IPL performance – Twitterati didn't held back their frustration.

People asking why Dinesh karthik over Gautam ? Because BCCI Gambhir nahi hai about team selection !!#ChampionsTrophy2017 — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) May 18, 2017

Manish Pandey has been ruled out from IPL & Champions Trophy and Lord "Dinesh Kartik To Replace Him' no Raina or Gambhir,Time 2 Leave Earth — . (@RaeeSRKianAnish) May 18, 2017

Manish Pandey Ruled Out Of #ChampionsTrophy With Left Side Strain. Dinesh Karthik Named As Replacement Should've Selected Raina Or #Gambhir — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 18, 2017

Why "Dinesh Karthik" why not Raina or Gambhir.. Just curious... @BCCI can you please explain this ... — Narendra (@narendra066) May 18, 2017

I'm not saying @DineshKarthik is inferior to #gambhir and #raina but y didn't #BCCI select them in d first place?Yes fr jadhav no fr raina? — yuvaraj (@yuvrajfromcbe) May 19, 2017

@SirJadeja Not really. Dinesh Karthik deserved a place already.

Gambhir for Dhawan.

Raina doesn't deserve a place in ODI team at the moment. No stats. — PK (@impkoppula) May 19, 2017

While there might be other names being considered favourites on IPL form, Karthik's selection seems to be a result of his strong domestic performance.

He was part of India`s 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad and has been in strong form on the domestic circuit this year. Not just that, he was the second-highest run scorer for his IPL team Gujarat Lions, scoring 361 runs.

India begin their Group B campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Birmingham on June 4.