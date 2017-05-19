Champions Trophy: 'BCCI not Gambhir about selection,' Twitterati express anger on Dinesh Karthik's inclusion
While there might be other names being considered favourites on IPL form, Karthik's selection seems to be a result of his strong domestic performance.
New Delhi: Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been called up to India`s squad for next month`s Champions Trophy, as a replacement of injured Manish Pandey, confirmed the BCCI said on Thursday.
Pandey, who was included in the 15-man squad announced by the Indian board, sustained a left-side strain during a practice session with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Kathik, along with Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were named in the 5-man stand-by list and as the news of an injury to Pandey broke, the selectors were quick to name replacement in the form of the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman.
Seeing Raina, who was also on stand-by, miss out on a spot as well as Gautam Gambhir, based on strong IPL performance – Twitterati didn't held back their frustration.
Why "Dinesh Karthik" ..why not @GautamGambhir Or @ImRaina Surprised!!
— Siddartha Varma (@SiddarthaVarmaD) May 18, 2017
People asking why Dinesh karthik over Gautam ?
Because BCCI Gambhir nahi hai about team selection !!#ChampionsTrophy2017
— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) May 18, 2017
Manish Pandey has been ruled out from IPL & Champions Trophy and Lord "Dinesh Kartik To Replace Him' no Raina or Gambhir,Time 2 Leave Earth
— . (@RaeeSRKianAnish) May 18, 2017
Manish Pandey Ruled Out Of #ChampionsTrophy With Left Side Strain. Dinesh Karthik Named As Replacement
Should've Selected Raina Or #Gambhir
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 18, 2017
Why "Dinesh Karthik" why not Raina or Gambhir.. Just curious... @BCCI can you please explain this ...
— Narendra (@narendra066) May 18, 2017
I'm not saying @DineshKarthik is inferior to #gambhir and #raina but y didn't #BCCI select them in d first place?Yes fr jadhav no fr raina?
— yuvaraj (@yuvrajfromcbe) May 19, 2017
@SirJadeja Not really. Dinesh Karthik deserved a place already.
Gambhir for Dhawan.
Raina doesn't deserve a place in ODI team at the moment. No stats.
— PK (@impkoppula) May 19, 2017
He was part of India`s 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad and has been in strong form on the domestic circuit this year. Not just that, he was the second-highest run scorer for his IPL team Gujarat Lions, scoring 361 runs.
India begin their Group B campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Birmingham on June 4.