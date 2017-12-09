Chandika Hathurusingha appointed Sri Lanka coach

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed Chandika Hathurusingha as their new head coach.

The 49-year-old will begin his three-year journey with Sri Lanka on December 20, which is when the Lankan Lions will face India in first of three T20I, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The next big task lined up for the new coach is the team`s tour to Bangladesh in January to play two Tests and one T20I matches.

Incidentally, Hathurusingha had quit as Bangladesh head coach in October this year for reportedly being unsatisfied with the state for his role.

It was since then that the SLC had been mulling to rope in Hathurusingha as their head coach and had approached him several times.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Hathurusingha will be the highest-paid Sri Lanka coach in history.

Hathurusingha had earlier coached Sri Lanka A and was also named as an assistant coach with the national team, but was fired in June 2010 due to disciplinary reasons.

The right-handed all-rounder, who bowled medium-fast, had played 26 Tests and 35 One Day Internationals for the Sri Lankan national cricket team.