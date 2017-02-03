Chappell-Hadlee Trophy: New Zealand recall spinner Ish Sodhi for third ODI against Australia

United Kingdom: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) selector Gavin Larsen said Sodhi`s inclusion was based on the conditions of the venue.

"History shows that the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly and for that reason Ish has been brought into the squad," Larsen said in a statement in NZC website.

"We wanted the option of two specialist spinners for this match and it`s a venue that Ish has had some success in at in the past."

"Mike (coach Mike Hesson) and Kane (captain Kane Williamson) will now get the opportunity to assess the pitch over the next couple of days and make a decision from there as to who will be in the playing eleven," he added.

Meanwhile, swashbuckling opener Martin Guptill`s availability for the third ODI remains uncertain, which will see Australia-born middle order batsman Dean Brownlie travel with the squad while wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell was dropped.

"Martin has made progress in the last couple of days, but it`s not yet clear whether he`ll be available for selection. At this stage it`s probably 50-50," Larsen said.

Guptill was ruled out of the abandoned second match in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury, which he suffered against Bangladesh last month.

He, however, returned for New Zealand`s six-run victory in Auckland on Monday, where he scored 61 runs.