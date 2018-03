Check out all six squads for T20 Mumbai

The T20 Mumbai Players Auction concluded late on Saturday. All six teams packed a punch in order to build a solid squad for the inaugural edition of the league.

Ajinkya Rahane and uncapped Suryakumar Yadav fetched the highest amount, Rs 7 lakh each, from Mumbai North and Mumbai North East respectively.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, went to Mumbai North West for Rs 6 lakh. Mumbai North Central's Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai South's Abhishek Nayar were sold for Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively.

Siddhesh Lad also fetched Rs 4 lakh from Mumbai South Central.

All these six players were icon players for their respective teams.

Among other notable purchases, Shivam Dubey, Jay Bista and Shashank Singh attracted deals of Rs 5 lakh each from Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai North East.

India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw went to Mumbai North for Rs 2.8 lakh.

The league, whose brand ambassador is none other than Sachin Tendulkar, will start on March 11 and will conclude on March 21. All matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Check out all the squads here:

Mumbai North: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Gohil, Shivam Malhotra, Yogesh Takawale, Shrideep Mangela, Sairaj Patil, Rakesh Prabhu, Sagar Jadhav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Atish Gawand, Jude Singh, Hersh Tank, Akhtar Shaikh, Yogesh Pawar, Salman Ahmed, Pranay Patil, Saeed Shaikh, Sumeet Dhekale

Mumbai North Central: Shreyas Iyer, Pravin Tambe, Karsh Kothari, Kevin Almeida, Vinit Indulkar, Nikhil Patil, Sidak Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Sachin Yadav, Sagar Chhabria, Agni Chopra, Atul Singh, Aman Hakim Khan, Aishwary Surve, Aniket Redkar, Prashant Bhoir, Shashikant Kadam, Meghan Pednekar, Monil Soni, Azhar Ansari

Mumbai North East: Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Dhawal Kulkarni,Akash Parkar, Praful Waghela, Mohammed Akbar Khan, Shashank Singh, Parikshit Valsangkar, Vinayak Bhoir, Kalpesh Sawant, Atharva Poojari, Atif Attarwala, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Shikhar Thakur, Vishal Mendigeri, Shahid Shaikh, Prateek Dabholkar,Shivam Nirupam, Vaibhav Singh

Mumbai North West: Rohit Sharma, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande, Doraiswamy Subramanian, Iqbal Abdulla, Akhil Herwadkar, Prathamesh Dake, Chinmay Sutar, Arun Yadav, Anup Revandkar, Pardeep Sahu, Parag Khanapurkar, Vineet Sinha, Shashank Attarde, Siddharth Chitnis, Sachin Shinde, Aamir Bhorania, Harshal Soni, Vaibhav Mali, Tanmay Mishra

Mumbai South: Abhishek Nayar, Harmeet Singh, Badre Alam, Rohan Raje, Jay Bista, Bhavin Thakkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Sujit Nayak, Khizer Dafedar, Aakarshit Gomel, Karan Shah, Adeeb Usmani, Japjeet Randhawa, Deepak Shetty, Ankur Singh, Atif Shaikh, Gaurav Jathar, Prasad Pawar, Prashant Naik, Suved Parkar

Mumbai South Central: Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Vishal Dabholkar, Shivam Dubey, Bravish Shetty, Sufiyan Shaikh, Siddharth Akre, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Sagar Trivedi, Hardik Tamore, Ajinkya Beloshe, Alpesh Ramjani, Akhil Rajput, Bhargav Mehta, Raunaq Sharma, Pratik Prabhu, Siddharth Raut, Swapnil Salvi, Paul Valthaty