Check out India's schedule at the 2019 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rolled out the entire schedule of the 2019 World Cup to be held between May 30 and July 14 in England and Wales.

India will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. On June 9, they will play Australia at The Oval in London.

New Zealand will be Virat Kohli's men's next opponents on June 13 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

June 16 will see India take on archrivals and neighbours Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Emerging cricketing nation Afghanistan will be lined up next and the contest will be played on June 22 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Two-time champion West Indies will next take the field against Kohli's men on June 27 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Hosts England will be next in line on June 30 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Another subcontinental neighbours Bangladesh, who scripted India's first-round exit in the 2007 World Cup, will play India on July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. On July 6, they will play Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds.

The following is the entire schedule of the event as per ICC's media release on Thursday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule: by venue

Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

1 June – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (d)

4 June – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (d)

8 June – England v Bangladesh (d)

15 June – South Africa v Afghanistan (d/n)

County Ground Bristol, Bristol

1 June – Afghanistan v Australia (d/n)

7 June – Pakistan v Sri Lanka (d)

11 June – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d)

County Ground Taunton, Taunton

8 June – Afghanistan v New Zealand (d/n)

12 June – Australia v Pakistan (d)

17 June – Windies v Bangladesh (d)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

19 June – New Zealand v South Africa (d)

26 June – New Zealand v Pakistan (d)

30 June – England v India (d)

2 July – Bangladesh v India (d)

11 July – Second semi-final (2 v 3) (d)

12 July – Reserve day

Hampshire Bowl, Southampton



5 June – South Africa v India (d)

10 June – South Africa v Windies (d)

14 June – England v Windies (d)

22 June – India v Afghanistan (d)

24 June – Bangladesh v Afghanistan (d)

Headingley, Leeds

21 June – England v Sri Lanka (d)

29 June – Pakistan v Afghanistan (d)

4 July – Afghanistan v Windies (d)

6 July – Sri Lanka v India (d)

Lord’s, London

23 June – Pakistan v South Africa (d)

25 June – England v Australia (d)

29 June – New Zealand v Australia (d/n)

5 July – Pakistan v Bangladesh (d/n)

14 July – Final (d)

15 July – Reserve day

Old Trafford, Manchester



16 June – India v Pakistan (d)

18 June – England v Afghanistan (d)

22 June – Windies v New Zealand (d/n)

27 June – Windies v India (d)

6 July – Australia v South Africa (d/n)

9 July - First semifinal (1 v 4) (d)

10 July – Reserve day

The Oval, London

30 May – England v South Africa (d)

2 June –South Africa v Bangladesh (d)

5 June – Bangladesh v New Zealand (d/n)

9 June – India v Australia (d)

15 June – Sri Lanka v Australia (d)

The Riverside, Chester-le-Street

28 June – Sri Lanka v South Africa (d)

1 July – Sri Lanka v Windies (d)

3 July – England v New Zealand (d)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

31 May – Windies v Pakistan (d)

3 June – England v Pakistan (d)

6 June – Australia v Windies (d)

13 June – India v New Zealand (d)

20 June – Australia v Bangladesh (d)