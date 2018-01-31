Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma

Chelsea have signed Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who can also play in a more advanced role on the left flank, cost Chelsea a reported fee of 17.6 million pounds and will offer manager Antonio Conte an alternative to Marcos Alonso.

"I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club," Emerson told the club's official website.

"English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it," he added.