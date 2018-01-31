हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma

The left-back, who can also play in a more advanced role on the flank, cost Chelsea a reported fee of 17.6 million pounds and will offer manager Conte an alternative to Alonso.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 20:47 PM IST
Comments |
Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma
Chelsea FC's new acquisition Emerson Palmieri (Photo: Twitter / @ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have signed Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who can also play in a more advanced role on the left flank, cost Chelsea a reported fee of 17.6 million pounds and will offer manager Antonio Conte an alternative to Marcos Alonso.

"I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club," Emerson told the club's official website.

"English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it," he added.

Tags:
chelseaAS RomaEmerson PalmieriEmersonfootballPremier LeagueEnglish Premier League
Next
Story

Manchester United extend Juan Mata's contract

Trending