close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chennai Super Kings get back in action as two-year suspension ends; fans rejoice on Twitter

Chennia Super Kings, along with Rajasthan Royals, was banned for two years – 2016 and 2017 seasons – for betting activities by their key officials Gurunath Meiyappan and Raj Kundra during the 2013 season.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 11:13
Chennai Super Kings get back in action as two-year suspension ends; fans rejoice on Twitter

New Delhi: Since the inception of Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings not only emerged as one of the most popular franchises among fans, but also one of the most dominating T20 squads in world cricket.

Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the yellow brigade became a force to reckon with by producing remarkable performances year after year.

Unfortunately, their dream run came to an abrupt end, when CSK, along with Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years – 2016 and 2017 seasons – for betting activities of their key officials Gurunath Meiyappan and Raj Kundra during the 2013 season.

The punishment was handed down by a Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee headed by former chief justice of India RM Lodha 

Despite the ban, the CSK think tank was pretty active on social media and continued to receive massive support from their fans all across the country.

Much to the delight of the fans and the management, Chennai's two-year ban ended on Thursday.

The franchise posted an emotional message on Twitter on Friday which read, "Super Morning, Lions! The wait is finally over. Time to rise and shine! #CSKReturns #whistlepodu."

CSK fans were all over Twitter celebrating their team's comeback. Here are some of the reactions:

 

 

CSK are two-time IPL winners having won the cash-rich tournament in 2010 and 2011.

The franchise has produced some of the tournament's most consistent performers in Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

TAGS

Chennai Super KingsCSKCSK banIndian Premier LeagueIPLcricket news

From Zee News

Women’s World Cup: Under pressure India face New Zealand in virtual quarterfinal on Saturday
cricket

Women’s World Cup: Under pressure India face New Zealand in...

Other Sports

Birmingham Grand Prix to be Farah's last track race in...

Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles quarters
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles...

Graeme Pollock fears for South Africa&#039;s future in cricket
cricket

Graeme Pollock fears for South Africa's future in cric...

Sports schedule for today - July 14, 2017: Wimbledon men&#039;s semi-finals, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st Test, SA vs England 2nd Test
Other Sports

Sports schedule for today - July 14, 2017: Wimbledon men...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer finds himself in land of giants
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer finds himself in land of gian...

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Swiss maestro hot favourite in Wimbledon 2017 men&#039;s semi-finals
Tennis

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Swiss maestro hot favourite...

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017: LIVE stream...

Bernard Tomic, Nick Kyrgios&#039; lack of discipline has tarnished image of Australian tennis: Ken Rosewall
Tennis

Bernard Tomic, Nick Kyrgios' lack of discipline has ta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video