Chennai Super Kings launch mobile application

Chennai: Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings launched its mobile app on Monday, ahead of the tournament's eleventh season.

The app, a one-stop destination for everything to do with the franchise, was inaugurated by star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the presence of the CSK CEO KS Viswanathan.

The app, developed by Tekplay Systems, has a wide range of features -- news, views, match analysis, fan zone, competitions and games, CSK TV, purchase of match tickets and official merchandise.

"To give back to the fans, CSK has been exploring ways and means of bringing fans closer to the team, be it via the official merchandise or tickets or being able to follow their Lions,' Viswanathan was quoted as saying by chennaisuperkings.com.

"For this we tied up with our official technology partner Tekplay Systems, who developed the predictive analytical engine for the IPL auctions, which helped us pick a balanced squad," he added.

Through the app, CSK is bringing fans and the team together on the digital platform, the franchise's CEO said while the thanking the fans for their commitment.

Tekplay Systems Chief Technology Officer Vijay Karthik said sports organisations constantly look at ways and means to improve their fan engagement adding digitisation and analytics play a very important role too.

The IPL kicks off on April 7 with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.