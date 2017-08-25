Chennai Super Kings propose draft system in IPL to retain core team

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to make their comebacks for IPL 2018 following two years of suspension.

While there is no official policy in place for player retention 2018, it has been learnt that the two teams could still get a hold on to some of their star players if one of the proposals on table gets a green light.

However, it is a familiar system that was used when players from CSK and RR were offered to the then new two IPL teams Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions.

Ahead of the 9th edition of the tournament in 2016, RPS and GL had a draft to pick five players each from CSK and RR with the rest of the players going into the auction pool with RPS getting to go first since they had bid the highest for the franchise rights.

When asked about if the BCCI or the IPL governing council have informed about any policy, George John, Director, CSK, said, "We have not been told about the player retention policy but we will look to try and get all the main players who played for CSK."

Ahead of its return to the IPL in 2018, CSK is leaving no stone unturned to get its campaign back on the track. One of the key reasons for its success in the first eight years was that the team managed to retain a core group of players and the support staff.

For 2018, the intentions remains the same with the team intending to rope in former coach Stephen Fleming.

Speaking at an event in which the team signed a partnership agreement with Tekplay Systems, John added, "We would want to retain the old support staff. We are in talks with Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey."

Tekplay will help CSK launch an app that will serve as an one-stop destination for all its fan related activities including ticketing and merchandises.