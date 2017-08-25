close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chennai Super Kings propose draft system in IPL to retain core team

While there is no official policy in place for player retention 2018, it has been learnt that the two teams could still get a hold on to some of their star players if one of the proposals on table gets a green light.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 16:50
Chennai Super Kings propose draft system in IPL to retain core team
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to make their comebacks for IPL 2018 following two years of suspension.

While there is no official policy in place for player retention 2018, it has been learnt that the two teams could still get a hold on to some of their star players if one of the proposals on table gets a green light.

However, it is a familiar system that was used when players from CSK and RR were offered to the then new two IPL teams Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions.

Ahead of the 9th edition of the tournament in 2016, RPS and GL had a draft to pick five players each from CSK and RR with the rest of the players going into the auction pool with RPS getting to go first since they had bid the highest for the franchise rights.

When asked about if the BCCI or the IPL governing council have informed about any policy, George John, Director, CSK, said, "We have not been told about the player retention policy but we will look to try and get all the main players who played for CSK."

Ahead of its return to the IPL in 2018, CSK is leaving no stone unturned to get its campaign back on the track. One of the key reasons for its success in the first eight years was that the team managed to retain a core group of players and the support staff.

For 2018, the intentions remains the same with the team intending to rope in former coach Stephen Fleming.

Speaking at an event in which the team signed a partnership agreement with Tekplay Systems, John added, "We would want to retain the old support staff. We are in talks with Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey."

Tekplay will help CSK launch an app that will serve as an one-stop destination for all its fan related activities including ticketing and merchandises.

TAGS

Chennai Super KingsIPLrajasthan royalsIPL 2018cricket newsCSK News

From Zee News

Harsh Goenka showers praise over MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar following phenomenal partnership vs SL
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Harsh Goenka showers praise over MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kuma...

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: When and what time is the fight in India?
Other Sports

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: When and what time is t...

Ferrari&#039;s Kimi Raikkonen fastest in first Belgian practice
Other Sports

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen fastest in first Belgian prac...

Hockey India annouces 35-member core group for national coachinig camp
Other Sports

Hockey India annouces 35-member core group for national coa...

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched highest eighth-wicket partnership in successful chase in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched highest eig...

BWF World Championship: Kidambi Srikanth loses 14-21, 18-21 to Son Wan Ho; crashes out in quarter-finals
Badminton

BWF World Championship: Kidambi Srikanth loses 14-21, 18-21...

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga banned for two matches
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga banned for two matches

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra suffers groin injury at Diamond League Meetings finals
Other Sports

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra suffers groin injury at Diamo...

We have great expectations from Hardik Pandya, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

We have great expectations from Hardik Pandya, says Virat K...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video