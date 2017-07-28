close
Essel Group 90 years
Chess is 'haram' troll: Religious bigots get a taste of Mohammad Kaif's sarcasm

India cricketer Mohammad Kaif once again became a subject of troll on social media after he shared a picture of him and his son playing chess on Facebook.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 23:08
New Delhi: India cricketer Mohammad Kaif once again became a subject of troll on social media after he shared a picture of him and his son playing chess on Facebook.

Kaif, regarded as one of the most committed cricketers India has ever produced, wrote "Shatranj Ke Khilaadi" in his post and added a cute father-son photo.

 

Shatranj Ke Khilaadi #fatherson #kabirtales #instaplay

A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) on

But moments later, the post was flooded with negative reactions, with the majority of those slamming the cricketer for committing a 'sin'.

With no option left, Kaif asked the trollers, if breathing is also a 'haram'.

Earlier, he was trolled for doing a Surya Namaskar.

He is not the only player to have face such issues. Fellow cricketers Mohammad Shami and Irfan Pathan have often been targeted by religious bigots, for reasons they can only understand.

Mohammad KaifchessIndia cricketerShatranj Ke KhilaadiSurya Namaskarcricket news

