Chess is 'haram' troll: Religious bigots get a taste of Mohammad Kaif's sarcasm

New Delhi: India cricketer Mohammad Kaif once again became a subject of troll on social media after he shared a picture of him and his son playing chess on Facebook.

Kaif, regarded as one of the most committed cricketers India has ever produced, wrote "Shatranj Ke Khilaadi" in his post and added a cute father-son photo.

Shatranj Ke Khilaadi #fatherson #kabirtales #instaplay A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

But moments later, the post was flooded with negative reactions, with the majority of those slamming the cricketer for committing a 'sin'.

With no option left, Kaif asked the trollers, if breathing is also a 'haram'.

What ?

Thekeedar ji se poochiye, is breathing haraam or not. Kamaal hai yaar. https://t.co/RTOV15hxEc — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 28, 2017

Earlier, he was trolled for doing a Surya Namaskar.

Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

He is not the only player to have face such issues. Fellow cricketers Mohammad Shami and Irfan Pathan have often been targeted by religious bigots, for reasons they can only understand.