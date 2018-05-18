Cheteshwar Pujara gets some form back, scores 82 in Yorkshire's 328/4

Chester-le-Street: Cheteshwar Pujara at last shrugged off his poor form with a fine 82, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a brilliant century to guide Yorkshire to a mammoth 328 for four against Durham in a Royal London One-Day Cup match on Friday.

Pujara, who did not enjoy best of form during first-class games, finally came to the party with a 92-ball 82 that included five boundaries.

But it was Kohler-Cadmore who took away the limelight smashing 164 off just 151 deliveries with the help of 15 boundaries and seven sixes.

Medium pacer Matty Potts picked up three wickets for Durham leaking 69 runs in his eight overs.