Chinese Dada! Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Sourav Ganguly with yet another witty tweet

While Ganguly isn't quite known to reply to such tweets, it remains to be seen if he does to this special one from Sehwag.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:18
New Delhi: Virender Sehwag was back to his usual business of trolling people on twitter and this time, the subject of of troll was none other than his favourite Sourav Ganguly.

Sehwag, first tweeted a picture of a panda with eye variations and later went on to relate it with the former Indian skipper's expressions while hitting spinners out of the stadium.

"When someone you know,takes their glasses off :)," Viru's first tweet read.

"Dada Ganguly and Chinese Ganguly. Great memories of the Prince

@SGanguly99 blinking his eyes and smashing spinners out of the stadium," Viru wrote while drawing comparisons between both tweets as well as lauding Dada's ability to hit spin bowlers 'literally' out of the park.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:18

