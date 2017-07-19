WATCH: Sunny Leone accepts Chris Gayle's challenge, clean bowls left-hander with superb dance on 'Laila Main Laila' song

New Delhi: Universe Boss Chris Gayle was all over the internet recently when he posted a video dancing to the tunes of Bollywood song Laila Main Laila.

The swashbuckling left-hander, who is one of the biggest entertainers in world cricket, both on and off the field, also posted a challenge for his cricket fans.

Gayle posted on his Instagram account,

With huge money up for grabs, fans across the world have been sending their nominations ever since Gayle posted the challenge.

While not many could impressed the mighty West Indian, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who danced to the number in a recently released Bollywood movie, seems to have made a big impact.

Leone tweeted, "Hey @henrygayle , Here is my entry for #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge LOL #SunnyLeone #ChrisGayleDanceChallengeAccepted."

Gayle quickly replied back, "I'm just seeing this...you got the moves."

With six days remaining for the challenge to end, we wonder if Gayle has already found a winner!