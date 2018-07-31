हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle equals Shahid Afridi’s record of most sixes in international cricket

Firebrand West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has equalled Pakistani batsman Shahid Afridi’s record of hitting most number of sixes in international cricket. Gayle achieved the feat after hitting five sixes in the One Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Gayle and Afridi now share the record for smashing 476 sixes in total. But the Windies batsman steals the show by reaching the mark in just 443 matches whereas Afridi had hit the same number of sixes in 524 matches.

With a twenty-20 format series with Bangladesh starting on Wednesday, Gayle may soon surpass Afridi. And it is most likely to happen soon as Gayle maintains a strike rate of 143.09 with 103 sixes and 137 boundaries in the shortest format of the game.

Gayle has till now hit 275 sixes in One Day International format of the game while Afridi is way ahead in the same with 351 sixes. However, Gayle leads in Test format with 98 maximums as Afridi has hit just 52 sixes in the unlimited over format.

The West Indies cricketer also holds the record for hitting the fastest century in the twenty-20 format. He had hit a century off just 30 balls in the Indian Premier League tournament against Pune.

