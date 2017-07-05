Chris Gayle gears up for T20I return against India, posts 'work out' pic on Instagram

ew Delhi: West Indies hard-hitter Chris Gayle, who has not played an international match since the World T20 final against England in 2016, rose a few eyebrows after being named in the 13-man squad for the one-off T20I match against India at Sabina Park on July 9.

Gayle, who will play his first T20I at Sabina Park, is presently the highest run-maker for West Indies in this format with 1,519 runs (average 35.32, strike rate 145.49), including two centuries.

The left-handed batsman has been included in the side at the expense of Lendl Simmons, who scored 6, 17* and 15 in the series against Afghanistan - West Indies' last T20 assignment.

Gayle, soon after the news of his inclusion was announced, posted a picture of him working out at the gym with caption, "Big man ting!!"

Big man ting!! A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

West Indies T20I Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams.