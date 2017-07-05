close
Chris Gayle gears up for T20I return against India, posts 'work out' pic on Instagram

Gayle, who will play his first T20I at Sabina Park, is presently the highest run-maker for West Indies in this format with 1,519 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 18:45
ew Delhi: West Indies hard-hitter Chris Gayle, who has not played an international match since the World T20 final against England in 2016, rose a few eyebrows after being named in the 13-man squad for the one-off T20I match against India at Sabina Park on July 9.

Gayle, who will play his first T20I at Sabina Park, is presently the highest run-maker for West Indies in this format with 1,519 runs (average 35.32, strike rate 145.49), including two centuries. 

The left-handed batsman has been included in the side at the expense of Lendl Simmons, who scored 6, 17* and 15 in the series against Afghanistan - West Indies' last T20 assignment.

Gayle, soon after the news of his inclusion was announced, posted a picture of him working out at the gym with caption, "Big man ting!!"

Big man ting!!

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on

West Indies T20I Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams.

Chris GayleIndia vs West IndiesIND vs WI T20IWest Indies T20I squadcricket news

