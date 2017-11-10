Chris Gayle invites bidding for his interview at a starting price of US $300K

Sydney: West Indies cricket superstar Chris Gayle is seeking to cash in on a court-case win against an Australian media group, promising a tell-all interview - but only if the price is right.

The allrounder was accused by Fairfax Media, publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, in a series of stories last year of exposing his penis to a massage therapist and indecently propositioning her. But NSW Supreme Court jury ruled a defamation case in his favour late last month, finding the articles were motivated by malice.

A hearing on damages will be held at a later date, but Gayle is already offering his story for a starting price of US$300,000.

"I have a very interested (sic) successful story to tell!! It can be an exclusive 60mins interview or y'all just have to wait on my next book!," he tweeted to his 3.75 million Twitter followers Friday.

"It's about what transpired in court and behind the scenes in Australia, how they went to bigger heads to get me ban...

"How they want to use me as a scapegoat over a interview - I'll tell you what I do every day after court, believe me, when I break this down to y'all it will be like a movie! No holding back!

"Biding (sic) starts at US$300K for this interview! So much to say & I will!"

Fairfax published the allegations in the wake of an uproar after Gayle attempted to flirt with an Australian presenter on live TV, asking her out for a drink and telling her: "Don't blush, baby."

Speaking after the trial, Gayle said the case had been "very emotional".

"I'm a good man. I'm not guilty," he said.

Fairfax has yet to announce whether it will appeal the ruling.