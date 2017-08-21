Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels included in West Indies ODI squad for England

St. Antigua: West Indies batters Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels have been included in the 15-member ODI squad for the series in England.Gayle last played an ODI in March 2015, while Samuels in October 2016.

Speaking on their inclusion, Courtney Browne, chairman of selection panel of CWI, said, "With regards to the selection of the ODI squad, the panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team."

"Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England. Narine has however confirmed his desire to play 50-over cricket again but has asked to play in our Regional Super50 before he is considered and Darren said he was not available for selection."

"Dwayne Bravo said he is still not 100% fit, but is looking at a possible return to international cricket next year," he added.

West Indies, who are currently involved in a three-Test series against England, will begin the ODI leg of the tour with the match against Ireland on September 13 in Stormont.

The game will be then followed by five-match ODI series against England between September 19 and 29.

West Indies ODI squad: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder (capt), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.