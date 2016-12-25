Chris Gayle unveils his new look — PHOTO

close
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has unveiled a new look on Saturday to the appreciation of his fans.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:12
New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has unveiled a new look on Saturday to the appreciation of his fans.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of himself in the new avatar on his Instagram page.

 

Santa-Flause

A photo posted by KingGayle  (@chrisgayle333) on

Often regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen of the game, Gayle has numerous records in his name.

But Gayle is also famous for his easy-going lifestyle, and is a fan favourite in many countries.

He is in fact one of the few players who carries a loyal fan base in India, thanks to his long-time association with the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

No doubt, he calls himself the World Boss.

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:12

