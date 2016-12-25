Chris Gayle unveils his new look — PHOTO
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has unveiled a new look on Saturday to the appreciation of his fans.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:12
The 37-year-old shared a photo of himself in the new avatar on his Instagram page.
Often regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen of the game, Gayle has numerous records in his name.
But Gayle is also famous for his easy-going lifestyle, and is a fan favourite in many countries.
He is in fact one of the few players who carries a loyal fan base in India, thanks to his long-time association with the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.
No doubt, he calls himself the World Boss.
First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:12
