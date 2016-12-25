Chris Gayle unveils his new look — PHOTO

New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has unveiled a new look on Saturday to the appreciation of his fans.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of himself in the new avatar on his Instagram page.

Santa-Flause A photo posted by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:27pm PST

Often regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen of the game, Gayle has numerous records in his name.

But Gayle is also famous for his easy-going lifestyle, and is a fan favourite in many countries.

He is in fact one of the few players who carries a loyal fan base in India, thanks to his long-time association with the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

No doubt, he calls himself the World Boss.