Chris Gayle picks Virender Sehwag as his opening partner in dream XI

New Delhi: West Indies left-handed batsman Chris Gayle is a nightmare for bowlers across the globe, irrespective of the format. The swashbuckling left-hander, who has a huge fan following in India as a result of several blitzkrieg knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL), remains to be one of the biggest entertainers in world cricket.

Gayle, who was included in West Indies' lone T20 international against India, visited India for a promotional event in Bangalore.

Without a doubt, Gayle might be the first pick for most of the cricketers while picking their dream XI for the shortest format of the game. However, when asked which batsman would he himself pick as a partner in his dream XI, Gayle gave an interesting answer.

"Virender Sehwag, I think," Gayle told Sportskeeda.

Gayle also said that he would pick himself as the skipper for this own dream XI.

As a result of the sorry state of affairs in West Indies cricket, Gayle hasn't regularly featured in his team's international fixtures. Prior to the recent one-off T20I against India, Gayle last represented Windies in the 2016 World Twenty20 against England.