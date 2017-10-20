Chris Lynn signs million-dollar BBL contract with Brisbane Heat

New Delhi: Flamboyant Aussie all-rounder Chris Lynn has reportedly signed a million-dollar deal with the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, Brisbane Heat.

According to reports, the new five-year contract could Lynn a million-dollar player. In fact, the franchise already called it "the biggest deal in BBL history".

Regarded as one of the hottest talents, with an ability to massive sixes, the Queensland batsman has represented Heat since 2011. And under the new contract, he will continue with the 2012–13 champions until the 2021-22 season.

Besides the Heat, the 27-year-old plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

He picked up a shoulder injury while playing for KKR in this year's IPL, which forced him to undergo a surgery in July. It was his third injury in the last two years.

Here's what he can do:

Chris Lynn makes it all seem so simple. Incredible insight into the art of six-hitting from the Weet-Bix King of the Six pic.twitter.com/tiqkmHrfqG — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) October 20, 2017

If You Remember This Stunning Catch By Our Very Own Chris Lynn Then You Are Simply Awesome @KKRiders @IPL #AmiKkr pic.twitter.com/3tOmSmgArt — SAYAN (@sayanx_) May 4, 2016

Despite an injury prone career, the right-handed batsman continued to play swashbuckling knocks. He averages 154.5 at a strike rate of 177.58 in BBL last season and was player of the year for two seasons in a row.

But his Australia record is rather dismal. In the lone ODI and five T20I outings, he has managed only 16 and 65 runs respectively.

The franchise also renewed contracts of Daniel Vettori, head coach, and Shane Bond, assistant coach, over a three-year period.

The team is captained for former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum.

The BBL|07 will run from 19 December 2017 to 4 February 2018 with Perth Scorchers defending their title.