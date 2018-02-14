Close to a Test milestone, Stuart Broad works on bowling action

London: England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that he is attempting to improve his bowling action as he bids to achieve a 400-wicket landmark in next month's Test series against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old already has 399 Test scalps to his name and is aiming to reach a landmark, which is only previously accomplished by his new-ball partner James Anderson.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Broad said that he is working on getting more side-on in his delivery stride as he believes that there is still a room for improvement in his bowling action.

"Working on my action to get more side on. More twist in my shoulders to get my front arm more towards the target, helping my feet align much better. Walkthroughs give me a great feel of how my body is moving. Some balls come out great, some horrible, but I always say try different things in training cause if something clicks for you it can help your game, no one cares if you get it wrong in the aim for improvement!," Broad wrote in a series of tweets.

The pacer, who recently struggled to move the ball away from right-handers, came under heavy criticism after he finished with his worst Test figures of 0/142 in the third Ashes Test in Perth.

He, however, roared back bagging five wickets in the fourth Test at Melbourne.

Broad took his 399th Test wicket when he dismissed Cameron Bancroft with his second delivery during Australia's first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) last month. He, however, fell short of his landmark through his next 29 overs as Australia amassed 649/7.

England are scheduled to play two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning March 22 at the Eden Park, Auckland.