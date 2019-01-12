हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CoA chief Vinod Rai wants 'quick inquiry' into Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul sexism row

The two-member CoA is yet again divided and this time on how the inquiry into Hardik Pandiya and KL Rahul controversy should be conducted. 

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai has proposed a quick inquiry into much-criticised comments made by suspended cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul while his co-member Diana Edulji fears it will be construed as a "cover-up" job.

The two-member CoA is yet again divided and this time on how the inquiry into the latest controversy should be conducted. 

Pandya and Rahul, who attracted widespread criticism for their misogynistic comments on TV Show 'Koffee with Karan', will be back in India from Australia by Saturday or early Sunday after being suspended pending inquiry.

In another round of unfriendly email exchange (in possession of PTI), CoA member Edulji expressed her reservation at BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who himself was embroiled in a sexual harassment case, conducting a preliminary inquiry and fears a "cover-up".

Rai, on his part, wants the inquiry to be finished by second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia as a delay in completing the procedure would only affect the team strength.

"We should be in no hurry to conduct the inquiry as it would then look like a cover-up job being done," Edulji wrote in her email response after Rai wanted the inquiry to be completed quickly as team strength has gone down from 15 to 13.

"We must take a view by the time second ODI gets over as we cannot afford to debilitate team strength due to delinquent behaviour on the part of some player," Rai had written.

While the legal team had advised appointment of an ad-hoc ombudsman for which Rai wants the view of amicus, Edulji wants CoA and office bearers to be part of the inquiry as CEO's presence will be perceived as "bad optics" according to her. 

Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and being open about it with his parents during the interview. Rahul was, however, a shade more restrained in his responses on relationships.

 

Hardik PandyaKL RahulVinod RaiDiana EduljiCOACricket

