CoA forms four-member panel to decide on Ravi Shastri's salary

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday approved the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of Indian cricket team in a meeting held at Delhi.

It also formed a four-member panel to decide on the remuneration of Shastri and other members of the support staff. Shastri was reportedly getting Rs 6 crore annually as Team Director, thus making one of the best-paid cricket coaches in the world.

The panel includes acting Board President C K Khanna and CEO Rahul Johri, CoA member Diana Edulji and BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

After the acrimonious exit of Anil Kumble, the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, had named Shastri as head coach.

However, the committee's appointment of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as batting and bowling consultants respectively for specific overseas tours have been put on hold by the CoA.

Besides Shastri, the current coaching staff has Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar as batting and fielding coaches respectively. The duo was hand-picked by Shastri, when he became the team director in 2014.

The CoA also decided to put up advertisements for team managers for Indian senior team, A team and U-19 team.

The upcoming India's tour of Sri Lanka will be Shastri's first assignment as India coach.