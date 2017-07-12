close
CoA happy with CAC's decision to appoint Ravi Shastri as Indian national cricket coach

The announcement of the coach came late on Tuesday after much drama. Initially there were reports in the media which claimed the selection of Shastri which was followed by the BCCI squashing the news, only for the board to backtrack and confirm him as a coach later in the night.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 16:53
CoA happy with CAC&#039;s decision to appoint Ravi Shastri as Indian national cricket coach
Vinod Rai

New Delhi: The committee of administrators (CoA) comprising Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji has come out and lauded the selection of Ravi Shastri as the national cricket coach. The CoA released a statement that gave a pat on the back of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) committee comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, and had the responsibility of selecting the coach.

CoA released a statement to the media which read, "The cricket advisory committee has made its recommendation regarding the coach. It is a comprehensive recommendation covering all aspects of the coaching requirement of any team."

The statement further read, "They (CAC) has applied themselves to the cause at hand with dedication and commitment. This is exactly what we had expected from a committee of such distinguished cricketers. On behalf of all interested in 'Cricket India', BCCI and the COA, I thank them for the service so willingly rendered by them. We accept their recommendation in totality."

It also added, "A coach is a mentor to a team. He is a friend and an elder buddy. He has to actively contribute to building up the morale and harmony in the dressing room. Motivating and guiding the players off the ground is the responsibility of the coach.”

The announcement of the coach came late on Tuesday after much drama. Initially there were reports in the media which claimed the selection of Shastri which was followed by the BCCI squashing the news, only for the board to backtrack and confirm him as a coach later in the night.

