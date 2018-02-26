CoA may discuss future of three BCCI office-bearers

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) is expected to meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss a host of issues, including future of the three current honorary office-bearers and women's T20 exhibition matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There are chances that the CoA may deliberate over next Status Report which they plan to submit in the Supreme Court. If the CoA happens to submit another Status Report, it will be their seventh.

The news doing round at the corridors of the BCCI cricket centre is that the CoA might recommend some stringent action against the three principal office-bearers - CK Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry.

"There are chances that the CoA might recommend removal of the trio from their posts as all of them have cumulatively completed three years as office-bearers - Khanna as the vice-president and acting president, Anirudh as treasurer and Amitabh as joint secretary and now acting secretary.

"The CoA and office-bearers' working relationship of late has hit the nadir with absolutely no mutual trust and respect between the two parties," a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It has been learnt that GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, IPL COO Hemang Amin and CFO Santosh Rangnekar have also been asked to attend the meeting to discuss other matters such as finance workshop for the IPL team owners and other modalities.

"Women's IPL, as of now, is a long shot but to test the waters, a few exhibition matches are being planned. Amin and Karim have been summoned to discuss on these issues along with other operational details of the IPL," the official further added.