close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CoA wants Kapil Dev as part of steering committee for players’ body

The Lodha Panel in its recommendation initially wanted a steering committee with GK Pillai, Mohinder Amarnath, Diana Edulji and Anil Kumble.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 17:16
CoA wants Kapil Dev as part of steering committee for players’ body

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) has recommended former India captain Kapil Dev's name as a part of the four-member steering committee that will help in the formation of Players' Association as per Lodha Panel Recommendation.

Two other recommended members are former Test opener Anshuman Gaekwad and wicketkeeper Bharath Reddy, while GK Pillai is the third one.

The Lodha Panel in its recommendation initially wanted a steering committee with GK Pillai, Mohinder Amarnath, Diana Edulji and Anil Kumble.

The COA in its fourth Status Report submitted to Supreme Court has intimated the Apex Court that Mohinder Amarnath and Kumble have "communicated their inability to be part of the Steering Committee" and Edulji can't be a part as she is a member of COA.

While Pillai remains in the steering committee, Kapil is a big name that COA has recommended.

A few days back, Kapil took to twitter to deny reports about him being a part of Players' Body as in some quarters it was reported that he will head the Players' Association in Haryana.

The legendary World Cup winning captain has been actively involved with media commitments including commentary, writing columns and appearing on TV channels. Whether Kapil will be able to take time out from his busy schedule is something one needs to check.

Gaekwad, a former India coach, has also been associated with administration as a part of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Bharath Reddy, the former Tamil Nadu glovesman, who was a part of the Indian team during their 1979 tour to England has also been in cricket administration.

COA has also requested for replacements of Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye. Guha had resigned from the COA and Limaye is set to join National Stock Exchange (NSE) as its new Managing Director and chief executive.

TAGS

Kapil DevCOAplayers' associationCricket

From Zee News

WATCH: The moment &#039;Legend&#039; Mithali Raj became all-time top-scorer in women&#039;s ODI cricket
cricket

WATCH: The moment 'Legend' Mithali Raj became all...

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 players, controversial Umar Akmal left out
cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 p...

Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team&#039;s new coach, says Virat Kohli &amp; Co can be best ever in Test cricket
cricket

Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team's new coach, says Vi...

Mithali Raj does a Sachin Tendulkar, becomes all-time ODI top-scorer in women&#039;s cricket
cricket

Mithali Raj does a Sachin Tendulkar, becomes all-time ODI t...

CoA happy with CAC&#039;s decision to appoint Ravi Shastri as Indian national cricket coach
cricket

CoA happy with CAC's decision to appoint Ravi Shastri...

Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in New York with Anushka Sharma – See PIC
cricket

Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in New York with Anushka Sha...

LIVE: ICC WWC, IND vs AUS: Punam Raut hundred helps India post 226/7
cricket

LIVE: ICC WWC, IND vs AUS: Punam Raut hundred helps India p...

Tamim Iqbal denies alleged &#039;acid attack&#039; on wife, says quit county cricket due to personal reasons
cricket

Tamim Iqbal denies alleged 'acid attack' on wife,...

Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka after Angelo Mathews departs
cricket

Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka after Ang...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video