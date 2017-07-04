close
Coach selection a Three-Horse race with Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody as favourties: Report

The official deadline to file coach application is July 09.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 22:09
New Delhi: The race for Team India's next Head Coach is getting intense day-by-day with the BCCI and CAC eagerly waiting for the July 9 application day deadline to pass to begin interviewing the candidates and announce a name which will oversee Team India's development post commencement of the West Indies tour.

While more than 6 renowned names have applied for the top job, if reports are to be believed, it is now a three horse race between Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to replace Anil Kumble.

Kohli's preference on Shastri becoming the next coach might no longer be a secret but the decision still lies in the hands of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman on whom to hand the team's bandwagon.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, CAC might not give much importance to Kohli's preference while naming the new coach.

“Virat Kohli may have expressed his desire to have Ravi Shastri for the job but it will be purely a decision of the CAC. We will not fulfill captain Kohli’s wish,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

He further narrowed down to the top three candidates, one of which will be announced as the new Head Coach.

“The new coach is likely to be any of these three — Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody,”  he said.

“It will be up to the committee to decide whether to invite all applicants for the interview or if not then whom to invite,” he added.

The last date for receiving applications for the position is Sunday, July 9 and the members of the committee are supposed to hold a selection meet on Monday, July 10

Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, India Coach, CAC, BCCI, Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble

