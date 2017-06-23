Coach should earn 60% of skipper's fees: Anil Kumble to BCCI

New Delhi: Anil Kumble resigned as head coach of Team India amid rumours of rift with skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to continue with Kumble for the Windies tour but veteran Indian spinner decided to call it quits.

Times Now had reported that Kohli and other senior members of the team did not want Kumble to continue. They found him 'overbearing' and felt that Kumble was thrust upon them by BCCI officials to clip Ravi Shastri’s influence.

It had also been reported that there was a complete communication breakdown within Team India during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, with Kumble totally sidelined. It's reported that he interacted with the bowlers only.

Kumble, whose tenure extension hinged solely on Kohli’s nod, annoyed the skipper by heading the talks for more money & role with the BCCI and Committee Of Administrators (COA).

In a PTI report, remunerations dominated Kumble's 19-page proposal on restructuring of contracts to the BCCI in which he had demanded that the "chief coach should earn 60 percent of the captains' estimated earnings".

Kumble, in his presentation, which he submitted to the COA during the Indian Premier League final on May 21, also suggested that 20 percent of the players' Central Contracts should be variable pay based on their "fitness standards".

'Enablers' is a terminology Kumble used for the team's support staff as he demanded a hike for them as well.

In a presentation titled 'Restructuring of Remuneration And Contracts of Personnel Of The Indian Cricket Team', Kumble suggested a hike to Rs 7.5 crore from the 'current' Rs 6.5 crore for India captain.This clearly indicates that whenever Kohli would have earned more from the BCCI, Kumble's earnings would have gone up proportionately.

The chart also suggested that Sanjay Bangar's salary be hiked from current Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.25 crore while R Sridhar should get Rs 1.75 crore instead of the current Rs 1 crore with "retrospective effect" from June 1, 2016.