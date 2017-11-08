Coaching or commentary, you will come to know soon: Retired Ashish Nehra on his future

New Delhi: Revealing his future plans, retired Ashish Nehra said that he will do something related to cricket because that's what he has been doing for the last quarter of a century.

Nehra, 38, retired from international cricket on last Wednesday (November 1) with Team India giving him a rousing send-off at his home ground in Delhi. India won the first of the three T20Is at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground by 53 runs, with Nehra bowling the last over of the match.

And there's no clue on what he will do in his post-retirement life.

But the left-arm seamer has given enough hint that he will be still engaging in cricket related works.

"as of now, I will take it easy. I want to spend time with my family. But again, will do something related to cricket only because that's what I have done in the last 25 years and that's what I know. Either it's coaching or commentary, you will come to know soon," Nehra said in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

In a career blighted by numerous injuries, Nehra played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is for India, picking up 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

Nehra made India debut in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo in February, 1999.